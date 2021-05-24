The San Diego Padres placed outfielder Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a bruised heel.
In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled outfielder Brian O'Grady from Triple-A El Paso.
Grisham, 24, is hitting .301 with six homers, 14 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 36 games. He already has served one stint on the IL because of a strained hamstring.
The 29-year-old O'Grady hit .100 (2-for-20) with one double and two RBIs in 11 games with the Padres earlier this season. He has 41 games of major league experience with the Cincinnati Reds (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2020) and Padres.
--Field Level Media
