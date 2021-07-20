The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Craig Stammen on the paternity leave list on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-hander Miguel Diaz from Triple-A El Paso.
Stammen, 37, can remain on the paternity list for up to three games. In 42 games -- one start -- this season, the veteran is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and one save.
Diaz, 26, is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 games -- two starts -- this year.
--Field Level Media
