The San Diego Padres placed recently signed pitcher Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain he sustained in his first appearance with the team.
The Padres also activated infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar from the COVID IL.
Arrieta, 35, was signed to a minor league deal on August 16 and promoted to the big league team two days later. In his appearance Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, he left after allowing five runs in 3 1/3 innings due to the hamstring strain.
Arrieta, who spent the first 4 1/2 months of the season with the Chicago Cubs, is 5-12 on the year with a 7.13 in 21 games.
Profar has missed two weeks while on the injured list. He has played five different positions for the Padres this season and is hitting .242 with a .344 on-base percentage, two home runs and 24 RBIs in 99 games.
