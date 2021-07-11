San Diego Padres left-hander Ryan Weathers was helped off the field Sunday after colliding with Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray along the first-base line.
Gray laid down a bunt and Weathers tried to tag him out short of first base in the third inning. After colliding, Weathers grabbed his right knee in obvious pain while on the ground in foul territory.
The 21-year-old rookie entered Sunday 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 16 games (10 starts) for San Diego. He struck out 41 batters and walked 17 in that span.
Weathers, who was replaced by reliever Pierce Johnson, had given up two hits and no runs in two innings with a walk and a strikeout.
--Field Level Media
