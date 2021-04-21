San Diego Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet departed Wednesday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers after two innings due to forearm tightness.
The 28-year-old Lamet, who finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award balloting last season, was making his first start of the season.
He missed the 2020 postseason due to elbow issues and avoided surgery by rehabbing the arm during the offseason.
Lamet threw 29 pitches, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts, before exiting.
Lamet went 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts last season. He struck out 93 in 69 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.