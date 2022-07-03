The San Diego Padres purchased the contract of right-hander Tayler Scott in advance of Sunday's series finale on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To make room for Scott on the active roster, left-hander Ray Kerr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Also, right-hander Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Scott, 30, has just 13 games of major league experience, all in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles when he posted a 14.33 ERA. He had a 3.48 ERA in 26 relief appearances at El Paso.

Kerr, 27, made his major league debut in April and has a 9.00 ERA in seven big league appearances.

Tyler, 25, also has seven major league appearances, two of which came this season when he delivered four scoreless innings.

--Field Level Media

