The San Diego Padres acquired left-hander Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Padres also received right-hander Aaron Holiday in the trade in exchange for fellow prospects Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez.

Manaea, who joins a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger and Joe Musgrove, posted an 11-10 record with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last season with Oakland.

The 30-year-old Manaea sports a 50-41 record with a 3.86 ERA in 129 appearances (128 starts) with the Athletics. He threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.

Holiday, 21, owned a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings over three relief appearances last season with the Athletics of the Arizona Complex League.

Angeles, 19, is the Padres' No. 12 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder competed with Lake Elsinore of Low-A West and Fort Wayne of High-A Central last season, batting .330 in 105 games.

Martinez, 25, is the Padres' No. 26 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The right-hander went 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 games (22 starts) last season with Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso.

--Field Level Media

