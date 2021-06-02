The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Eric Stokes to his rookie contract on Wednesday.
Stokes, who was selected 29th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. The 22-year-old becomes the eighth rookie to sign his contract with the team, with only third-round wideout Amari Rodgers left unsigned.
The 6-1, 185-pound Stokes played 36 games over three seasons at Georgia, where he was a first-team All-SEC pick last season. He was credited with 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, one forced fumble and two interception returns for touchdowns during his time with the Bulldogs.
--Field Level Media
