Devonte Wyatt and the Green Bay Packers were the first to finalize a contract involving a 2022 first-round pick on Thursday.
With draft slots used to determine contract terms, Wyatt and the Packers ironed out the four-year, $12.86 million deal one week after the Georgia defensive tackle was selected 28th in the NFL draft.
In addition to a standard fifth-year option, Wyatt's contract includes a $6.53 million signing bonus, per ESPN.
Georgia teammate Quay Walker was the 22nd overall pick and is also reportedly on the fast track toward signing with the Packers before rookie minicamp gets underway.
General manager Brian Gutekunst said following the first round last week the Wyatt pick was made with big-picture defensive flexibility in mind.
"He can play the one (gap), he can pay the three (gap). He's a dynamic pass rusher. His ability to scrape and get to the ball is almost like a linebacker," Gutekunst said.
--Field Level Media
