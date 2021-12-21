Sorry, an error occurred.
The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Valdes-Scantling is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He caught a season-high five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.
It will be a tight window for Valdes-Scantling to be cleared in time for Green Bay's Week 16 game against the visiting Cleveland Browns. The teams play Saturday as part of the Christmas Day lineup.
Valdes-Scantling, 27, has 25 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark was put on the COVID list Thursday.
--Field Level Media
