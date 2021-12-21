The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Valdes-Scantling is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He caught a season-high five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be a tight window for Valdes-Scantling to be cleared in time for Green Bay's Week 16 game against the visiting Cleveland Browns. The teams play Saturday as part of the Christmas Day lineup.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, has 25 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark was put on the COVID list Thursday.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.