Wide receiver Devin Funchess, who has appeared in just one NFL game in the past two seasons due to injury, may miss the 2021 season as well after the Green Bay Packers put him on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Funchess could return in 2021 if he and the Packers reach an injury settlement and he signs elsewhere.

He had been having a resurgent preseason, catching six passes for 70 yards against the Houston Texans in the Packers' first game, but he sat out the New York Jets game the following week with a hamstring injury.

The Packers signed Funchess to the roster in 2020, but he opted out of the season. His 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts was cut short after a single game when he suffered a broken collarbone.

Funchess, 27, was a second-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2015. His best season with the Panthers came in 2017 when he caught 63 balls for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

For his career, Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

