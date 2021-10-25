Sorry, an error occurred.
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserve-COVID-19 list Monday, casting doubt on the star's availability for the team's Thursday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Players are placed on the COVID-19 list if they test positive or are in close contact with an infected person.
ESPN reported that Adams, 28, tested positive, meaning he would have to return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play agaist the undefeated Cardinals.
Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro, is having another stellar season in 2021, notching 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns.
Earlier Monday, the Packers announced defensive coordinator Joe Barry might also miss the Cardinals game due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team is utilizing enhanced COVID-19 protocols. All coaches meetings Monday were virtual, while mask wearing became mandatory.
The Cardinals (7-0) play host to the Packers (6-1) Thursday in a battle of two of the NFL's top teams.
--Field Level Media
