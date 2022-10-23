Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will not play Sunday against the host Washington Commanders, who will be without rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Bakhtiari, 31, was a limited participant all week in practice with a knee injury. The three-time Pro Bowl selection also missed the first two games of the season.
Also inactive for the Packers (3-3) in Week 7 are wide receiver Christian Watson, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta.
Dotson, 22, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has 12 catches for 152 yards and four touchdowns in four games. He has not played since the Week 4 loss at Dallas due to a hamstring injury.
The other inactive players for the Commanders (2-4) are wide receiver Dyami Brown, running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Logan Thomas, guard Chris Paul and cornerback Williams Jackson III.
--Field Level Media
