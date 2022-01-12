Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl linebacker Za'Darius Smith returned to practice Wednesday after missing virtually the entire season.
The Packers designated Smith to return from injured reserve, where he's been since Week 1 after playing just 18 snaps in the season opener. He underwent back surgery after being put on IR on Sept. 17.
With a bye this week, the Packers hope Smith can return to action for next weekend's divisional playoff game.
Green Bay could also get back cornerback Jaire Alexander, out since Week 4 with a shoulder injury. He spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
Smith, 29, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the Packers. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 last season.
Smith spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and had 18.5 sacks in 58 games (16 starts).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
You can purchase copies of today's MDJ at Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, RaceTrac and any other MDJ rack location.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.