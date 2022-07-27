Left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent another operation in the offseason, but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team is optimistic about his availability for Green Bay in Week 1 of the regular season.
Bakhtiari played 27 total snaps in 2021 but fluid around the joint forced him back to the sideline.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said "time will tell" whether the offensive line can be a strength in 2022. Standout guard and fill-in left tackle Elgton Jenkins is also sidelined to start camp recovering from a torn ACL in 2021.
Nineteen months removed from a torn ACL, Bakhtiari will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list and remain idle until he passes a physical. He has had three surgeries on his left knee since December 2020 and described recovery as a "nightmare."
Gutekunst said the initial injury was "much more than just an ACL" and credited Bakhtiari for "working his tail off" to be this close to game action.
Even so, Gutekunst said it's not out of the realm of possibility that the two-time All-Pro would land on the PUP list to start the regular season, which necessitates a six-week stay on the gameday inactive list.
Yosh Nijman opens training camp as the starter at left tackle, but Gutekunst said the Packers are "cautiously optimistic" Bakhtiari will be 100 percent by the start of the regular season.
Gutekunst said wide receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on the training camp PUP list but would be on the field "very soon."
