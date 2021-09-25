The Green Bay Packers downgraded left tackle Elgton Jenkins to out for Sunday night's game against the host San Francisco 49ers.
Jenkins, a Pro Bowl selection last season, did not practice this week while nursing an ankle injury. He has appeared in 34 games (32 starts) since being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The 25-year-old Jenkins moved from guard to left tackle to compensate for the loss of All-Pro David Bahktiari, who is on short-term injured reserve.
Third-year pro Yosh Nijman has logged fewer than 15 career snaps and is listed as the No. 2 left tackle on the team's depth chart.
Right tackle Dennis Kelly could be a candidate to move to the left side for the Packers (1-1).
Green Bay also ruled out tight end Dominique Dafney, who is nursing a hip injury.
Dafney, 24, has two career catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. Both receptions came in 2020.
--Field Level Media
