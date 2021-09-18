Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery will miss Monday night's game against the visiting Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Saturday.
Montgomery reportedly hasn't attended Green Bay practices this week.
The Packers said that defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith will all help with coaching the defensive line against the Lions.
Montgomery is in his seventh season on the Green Bay, the past four as defensive line coach.
--Field Level Media
