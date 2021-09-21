The Green Bay Packers released tight end Jace Sternberger on Tuesday just as he completed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.
Sternberger was suspended in June by the NFL due to a February 2020 incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking while taking antidepressants.
The Packers have four tight ends on the roster and chose not to retain the 25-year-old Sternberger.
"That's always a tough decision whenever you have a competitive room like that," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday, one day following the team's 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions. "It was one of those deals where we appreciate everything Jace has done. You know, it was just a tough decision."
Sternberger, a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2019, had 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in 18 games with Green Bay.
When he was suspended, Sternberger apologized and said he made a "horrible decision." He also said, "I have owned up to my poor decision and accept the consequences."
--Field Level Media
