Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his Week 4 shoulder injury.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander will do individual drills, opening the 2020 Pro Bowl selection's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve.
Alexander, 24, landed on IR on Oct. 9 after injuring the AC joint in his right shoulder in the third quarter of Green Bay's 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3.
A first-round pick in 2018, Alexander has 188 tackles and five interceptions in 48 career games (46 starts). He has 13 tackles and one pick this season.
Coming off their bye week, the Packers (9-3) host the NFC North rival Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night. Green Bay won the first meeting this season, 24-14, at Soldier Field in Week 6.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.