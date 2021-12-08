Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his Week 4 shoulder injury.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander will do individual drills, opening the 2020 Pro Bowl selection's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve.

Alexander, 24, landed on IR on Oct. 9 after injuring the AC joint in his right shoulder in the third quarter of Green Bay's 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3.

A first-round pick in 2018, Alexander has 188 tackles and five interceptions in 48 career games (46 starts). He has 13 tackles and one pick this season.

Coming off their bye week, the Packers (9-3) host the NFC North rival Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night. Green Bay won the first meeting this season, 24-14, at Soldier Field in Week 6.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.