The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals have the easiest paths to the playoffs in Week 15, all needing just a tie to earn a trip to the postseason.
The difference is the Packers (10-3) can clinch the NFC North just by tying the Baltimore Ravens and the Bucs (10-3) can do the same in the NFC South with a tie against New Orleans. The Cardinals (10-3), meanwhile, will clinch a playoff berth but not the NFC West with at least a tie in Detroit.
The Packers would still clinch the division with a loss in Baltimore if the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) lose or tie on Monday night against Chicago.
No team has clinched a playoff berth through the first 14 weeks.
Another division could get clinched in the NFC on Sunday as well.
The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) need a win over the New York Giants and help to clinch the NFC East. A loss or tie by Washington would do it for the Cowboys, provided they win.
The Rams (9-4) could clinch a playoff spot with a tie or win against Seattle, plus help.
In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans (9-4) will clinch the AFC South with a win in Pittsburgh and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts.
The only other team in the AFC that could punch its ticket to the playoffs is the New England Patriots (9-4), who need a win over the Colts and help. The Colts and Patriots play Saturday night.
