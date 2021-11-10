Sorry, an error occurred.
The Green Bay Packers activated offensive tackle David Bakhtiari off the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.
Bakhtiari is eligible to play against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He has been sidelined since sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 15 of last season.
The 30-year-old Bakhtiari was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time last season. He was also named to the All-Pro team in 2018 and 2020.
Bakhtiari has started in all 118 games in which he has appeared since being selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado.
--Field Level Media
