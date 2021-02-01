Aaron Rodgers is "absolutely" the quarterback of the present and future for the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said in a video press conference Monday that the likely league MVP is unquestionably returning to the team. That expectation came into question following the NFC Championship game loss, when Rodgers said his future was unclear.
"Is that a trick question? Absolutely," LaFleur said Monday. "There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy who's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him."
The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday morning that the Rams attempted to acquire Rodgers before pulling the trigger on a trade for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday. According the report, Los Angeles GM Les Snead was unequivocally rebuffed in the trade bid.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about that conversation on Monday.
"There's no truth to that whatsoever," Gutekunst said.
Gutekunst expounded on the team's position on Rodgers and shared the expectation that they would be together "for years to come."
"He's our quarterback. He's our leader," Gutekunst said.
He didn't stop there.
"What we're trying to do as an organization, and what we're trying to accomplish, we can't do without Aaron Rodgers right now," Gutekunst said.
Rodgers is the favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the third time after passing for 4,299 yards and a franchise-record 48 touchdowns. He has two years remaining on a $134 million contract extension. But questions began circling from Rodgers himself and onlookers after the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
"We're not idiots," Packers CEO Mark Murphy told The 5th Quarter Show on WNFL in Green Bay last week. "Aaron Rodgers will be back. He's our leader."
LaFleur said Monday the Packers are still talking to candidates to replace Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator. LaFleur admitted a miscommunication with Pettine at the end of the first half of the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cost the Packers dearly.
He also said he's considering passing off playcalling duties to Nathaniel Hackett to free himself to oversee the larger operation.
--Field Level Media
