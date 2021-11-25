Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice on Thursday due to what he has referred to as a fractured toe.

Rodgers, who also missed practice on Wednesday, is expected to play for the Packers (8-3) on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Rams (7-3).

The reigning NFL MVP has thrown for 2,571 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games this season.

While Rodgers was a no-go on Thursday, star wide receiver Davante Adams was a full participant. Adams was listed as limited on Wednesday as he deals with an ankle injury.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and cornerback Kevin King (hip, knee) did not practice on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

