Aaron Jones ran for one score and caught a touchdown pass to help the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday night.
Green Bay (1-1) scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 24-7 halftime lead.
Chicago (1-1) trailed 24-10 entering the final period, but missed an opportunity to make it a one-score game midway through the fourth quarter when quarterback Justin Fields was stopped inches short of the goal line on fourth-and-1 and the call was upheld on review.
The Packers responded with a drive to the Bears 16, pushing the lead to 27-10 on Mason Crosby's 28-yard field goal with 2:28 left.
Jones, who had just five carries for 49 yards in Green Bay's 23-7 opening loss at Minnesota, finished with 132 yards on 15 carries.
Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns to improve to 24-5 against the Bears, including one playoff win.
Fields completed 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards with one interception. David Montgomery ran for 122 yards on 15 carries.
The Packers went in front 10-7 when Jones burst off tackle right for a 15-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the second quarter.
Jones made it 17-7 when he took a short shovel pass from Rodgers and skirted right end for an 8-yard score with 4:36 left in the first half.
The Packers put together a 67-yard drive on their final series of the second quarter, pushing the lead to 24-7 when Rodgers hit Allen Lazard over the middle from 5 yards out.
Green Bay was driving to open the third quarter, but the Bears recovered a botched handoff between Rodgers and AJ Dillon. Chicago capitalized with a 44-yard field goal by Cairo Santos for the only points of the period.
Chicago answered an opening field goal with a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown march, capped by Justin Field's 3-yard run to the right corner. A 30-yard completion to former Packer Equanimeous St. Brown keyed the drive.
Green Bay put together a 13-play drive on its opening series, but settled for Crosby's 40-yard field goal after Rodgers was sacked on third-and-15.
