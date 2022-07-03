The Indiana Pacers on Sunday signed guard Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Mathurin, who was named the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year following his sophomore year at Arizona.

Mathurin recorded a team-leading 17.7 points per game for the Wildcats. Arizona was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-7 Mathurin also recorded 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Mathurin averaged 10.8 points per game as a freshman.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription