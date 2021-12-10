Sorry, an error occurred.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19, including Friday night's contest against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
The team said a PCR lab test confirmed Carlisle's condition, and announced that assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over in his absence.
Carlisle, 62, returned to the Pacers this season after 13 seasons with the Mavericks (2008-21), who are now under the direction of Jason Kidd.
Carlisle guided Dallas to an NBA championship in 2010-11 and departed as the winningest coach (555-478) in franchise history.
He previously coached the Detroit Pistons (2001-03) and Pacers (2003-07) and owns a career record of 847-705, including 11-16 this season.
--Field Level Media
