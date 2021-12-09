Sorry, an error occurred.
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled practices Thursday out of caution, following the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Both teams played Wednesday night. The Pacers beat the New York Knicks 122-102, and the Raptors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-109.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reportedly tested positive after the game and has entered the protocols, ESPN reported.
Neither the Pacers nor Raptors announced players entering the league protocols on Thursday.
With the league requiring increased testing since Thanksgiving, the NBA has seen more players enter health and safety protocols.
Both teams are scheduled to play Friday, with the Pacers hosting the Dallas Mavericks -- Carlisle's first meeting against his former team -- and the Raptors at home against the Knicks.
--Field Level Media
