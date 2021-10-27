Sorry, an error occurred.
Malcolm Brogdon, the Pacers' co-leader in scoring, left Indiana's road game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday with a sore left hamstring.
Brogdon departed early in the third quarter after scoring 18 points in 22 minutes against the host Toronto Raptors. He hit 7 of 13 shots and also tallied five rebounds and five assists.
Entering the game, the sixth-year player was tied for the team lead at a career-high 24.8 points per game, was leading in assists (7.5 per game) and was third in rebounds (7.5 per game).
The Pacers lost the game 118-100, falling to 1-4 on the season.
--Field Level Media
