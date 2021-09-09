The Indiana Pacers lost combo guard Edmond Sumner to a torn Achilles injury Thursday.
The team said Sumner, 25, was injured during an offseason workout and will be out indefinitely.
Sumner started 24 games for the Pacers last season, averaging 7.5 points per game in 53 contests overall.
He has played in 108 career games with the Pacers after being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by New Orleans.
--Field Level Media
