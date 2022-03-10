Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon will sit out at least the team's next two games after being diagnosed with a concussion, coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday.

Brogdon collected 12 points and a season-high-tying 12 assists in the Pacers' 127-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

He won't play against the host San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and at the Atlanta Hawks the following day. He will be considered day-to-day after those games, Carlisle said.

Brogdon, 29, is averaging 19.1 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.