Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was named to play in the All-Star Game to replace injured Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA announced Friday.
Durant will miss the March 7 contest due to a left hamstring injury that suffered Feb. 13.
This will mark the second straight All-Star Game appearance for Sabonis, who is averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game entering Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He also ranks fifth in the NBA in rebounding (11.7) and is averaging a career-high 5.7 assists in 30 games.
Sabonis, 24, has 24 double-doubles, second in the NBA behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic (28). Sabonis has recorded three triple-doubles this season.
Boston's Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as a starter.
--Field Level Media
