Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis avoided structural damage to his left knee and is listed as day-to-day to return, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Sabonis got the good news after undergoing an MRI earlier in the day. He was injured Monday night after banging knees with Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

In 17 games this season, Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points and 12.4 rebounds.

Indiana is set to visit the Charlotte Hornets for back-to-back road games Wednesday and Friday. The Pacers are 10-7 to start the season after pulling away for a 129-114 win over Toronto on Monday.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.