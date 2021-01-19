Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is day-to-day with an avulsion fracture in his hand, the team said Tuesday.
Turner was able to avoid surgery and will be re-evaluated in the next few days. Turner practiced Tuesday with his right hand wrapped.
"There's nothing that's going to stop him," Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said Tuesay. "He didn't sit out one part of practice. They put like a little pad on his hand and they taped it up. ... I mean it, just his overall toughness is very impressive."
Turner leads the NBA with 4.2 blocks per game, and is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 12 games (all starts).
Turner suffered the injury Jan. 14 vs. Portland. He missed Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
--Field Level Media
