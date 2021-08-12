Pac-12 football games canceled due to COVID-19 will result in a forfeit for the team that triggers the schedule change under new rules released by the conference on Thursday.
"If an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent," the Pac-12 said in a release. "Any forfeited contest shall be registered as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the commissioner with the discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation."
Following an abbreviated 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Pac-12 decided teams unable to field the minimum-required healthy roster for a game will take a loss in the standings.
In 2020, those games were merely canceled if they couldn't be rescheduled amid outbreaks.
Multiple teams played only four games in 2020.
--Field Level Media
