The Pac-12 fined Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley $20,000 and suspended him for Monday's game against Southern California.
The sanctions issued Sunday came one day after Hurley's confrontation with the officiating crew following the Sun Devils' 79-76 loss to Stanford.
Arizona State guard Jay Heath was also suspended for Monday's contest, while forward Jalen Graham publicly was reprimanded after verbally confronting a referee who was leaving the court.
"The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference's standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated," Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement Sunday night. "The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards."
Hurley became upset after Stanford's Brandon Angel was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and knocked down three free throws to clinch the victory.
Hurley received a technical foul earlier in the game for arguing with officials about a disparity in free throws in the first half, when the Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) made 13 of 17 while the Sun Devils (6-10, 2-4) only attempted one foul shot.
