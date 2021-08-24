Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain needed nearly two hours to win his opening match at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open on Tuesday, beating South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Carreno Busta, who received a first-round bye, found success against Kwon's second serve, winning 22 of 36 points.
Third-seeded Daniel Evans of Great Britain rallied past France qualifier Lucas Pouille 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, while fourth-seeded Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, ninth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and 12th-seeded Benoit Paire of France also advanced to the third round.
Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori upset fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-2, 7-6 (5), and Belarus' Ilya Ivashka edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Sweden's Mikael Ymer routed 11th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-1.
The tournament is the final tune-up before the U.S. Open begins Monday in New York.
