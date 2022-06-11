Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after a three-run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring with teammates against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring with teammates against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Cal Mitchell (31) fields a ball against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a three-run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) steals a base against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reaches first on a strikeout against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) steals second past Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano (30) in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) reacts after a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson (39) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after a home run with teammates against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts after a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) is hit with sunflower seeds after a home run with teammates against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson (39) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) reacts after a diving catch with center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after a home run with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after a three-run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring with teammates against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring with teammates against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Cal Mitchell (31) fields a ball against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a three-run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) steals a base against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reaches first on a strikeout against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman (54) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) steals second past Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano (30) in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) reacts after a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson (39) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after a home run with teammates against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts after a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) is hit with sunflower seeds after a home run with teammates against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson (39) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65) reacts after a diving catch with center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after a home run with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Ozzie Albies' grand slam capped an eight-run outburst and sparked the Atlanta Braves to a 10-4 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday and extend their winning streak to 10 games.
The Braves were trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh when the comeback began. Michael Harris II singled home the first run and Dansby Swanson's three-RBI bloop single to right put Atlanta ahead for the first time.
Atlanta loaded the bases and Albies hit his eighth homer into the right-field stands. It was the fifth grand slam of his career.
Atlanta has its first double-digit winning streak since 2013 when it had a 10-game winning streak and a 14-game winning streak. The Braves have won six straight at home against the Pirates, including the first three games in this four-game series.
Pittsburgh has lost a season-high five straight games.
The winning pitcher was Jesse Chavez (1-1), who pitched two scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out three.
The losing pitcher was Duane Underwood Jr. (0-2), who pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Chris Stratton followed and gave up five runs on three hits -- including Albies' slam -- and one walk without retiring a batter.
Neither starter received a decision. Atlanta's Charlie Morton pitched six innings and allowed four runs on five hits, one walk and posted a season-high 12 strikeouts. Pittsburgh's Zach Thompson allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
The Pirates scored twice in the first inning on solo home runs from Bryan Reynolds, his ninth, and Daniel Vogelbach, his seventh. It was Vogelbach's first homer since May 14 against Cincinnati.
The Braves tied the game in the bottom of the first with two solo shots, a leadoff 434-foot homer from Ronald Acuna Jr., his sixth, and another from Austin Riley, his 16th6. It was Acuna's 25th career leadoff homer.
Pittsburgh took a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning. Reynolds doubled in the first run and scored on a double by Ke'Bryan Hayes. Reynolds went 3-for-4 and is 8-for-12 in the first three games of the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.