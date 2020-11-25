No. 11 Oklahoma paused all activities Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns and its game Saturday at West Virginia was postponed to Dec. 12.
The Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) are on a five-game winning streak. They are scheduled to host Baylor on Dec. 5.
Next up for the Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) is a Dec. 5 contest at No. 13 Iowa State.
The Big 12 said the time and television information for the rescheduled Dec. 12 game in Morgantown, W.Va., will be announced when available.
