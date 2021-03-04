Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross and guard Michael Carter-Williams were each fined $15,000 by the NBA on Thursday.
The fines stemmed from "verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely matter," according to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeweghe.
The violations occurred immediately following the Magic's 115-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and began when Ross missed a floater in the final seconds that could have given Orlando a one-point lead. The miss was rebounded by Atlanta's John Collins, who was then fouled by Carter-Williams.
Collins made both free throws to seal the 115-112 victory.
After the final buzzer sounded, Ross approached the officials in dismay, thinking he was fouled on his go-ahead attempt. Carter-Williams' frustration stemmed from a foul call assessed on him moments earlier for contact against Atlanta guard Trae Young.
Ross finished the game second on the team with 28 points, while Carter-Williams added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.