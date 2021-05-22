Orlando City SC captain Nani received a two-game suspension and undisclosed fine from Major League Soccer for unwanted physical contact with a match official.
The Lions (2-0-3, 9 points) will be without Nani for Saturday's match against visiting Toronto FC and next week's tilt vs. the host New York Red Bulls.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee reviewed the incident involving Nani, real name Luis Almeida, and announced the suspension on Friday.
The incident occurred when Nani pushed referee Alex Chilowicz during second-half stoppage time of Orlando City's 1-0 victory against D.C. United last Sunday.
The Major League Soccer Players Association took issue with the decision and voiced its displeasure on Twitter.
"Terrible decision by the league arising out of a disciplinary process that completely lacked integrity. @MLS needs to do better," MLSPA wrote.
Nani, 34, has a team-leading three goals in five matches this season. He has 21 goals and 15 assists in 54 career matches with Orlando City SC.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.