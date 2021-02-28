Orlando City SC and Major League Soccer have terminated defender Jonathan Suarez's contract following his arrest on sexual battery charges.

Suarez, 24, mutually agreed to the termination "in order to focus on the allegations made against him," according to a statement released by the team on Sunday.

The league suspended Suarez indefinitely on Wednesday following his arrest in central Florida on Tuesday.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Suarez and his brother, Rafael Suarez Jr., were being held without bond after a woman reported that the men sexually attacked her on Feb. 21.

Suarez, listed by police as Suarez-Cortes, was acquired earlier this month by Orlando City on loan from Mexican league team Queretaro FC.

