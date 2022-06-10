Orlando City SC goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

The 24-year-old sustained a fracture of his lower mandible during training this week.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Daniel Crofton or Orlando Health, the team announced Friday.

Just last week, Stajduhar signed a three-year contract extension that runs through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

He has made 10 appearances across all competitions the past two seasons with Orlando City, including six MLS starts.

--Field Level Media

