Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (4) celebrates after scoring a goal with midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) against Chattanooga FC in the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (4) celebrates after scoring a goal with midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) against Chattanooga FC in the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is defended by Chattanooga FC midfielder Colin Stripling (8) during the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) tries to shoot past Chattanooga FC midfielder Colin Stripling (8) during the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) warm up before the game against the FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (4) celebrates after scoring a goal with midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) against Chattanooga FC in the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (4) celebrates after scoring a goal with midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) against Chattanooga FC in the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is defended by Chattanooga FC midfielder Colin Stripling (8) during the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) tries to shoot past Chattanooga FC midfielder Colin Stripling (8) during the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) warm up before the game against the FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando City acquired winger/midfielder Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United on Thursday in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money.
Atlanta gets $100,000 this year and another $100,000 in 2023, per the announcement. The Five Stripes could get an additional $75,000 in 2023 if certain performance-based metrics are met.
Mulraney, 26, has one goal in seven games (one start) this season for Atlanta United. He has three goals and four assists in 47 appearances (22 starts) since joining the Five Stripes from Scotland's Heart of Midlothian FC in 2020.
"Bringing Jake to Orlando is a move that we're excited about," Lions general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. "We think his on-field abilities and his style of play will really compliment the team we have and we're happy to have him in purple."
Orlando City (5-3-2, 17 points) next plays at CF Montreal on Saturday. The Lions sit third in the Eastern Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.