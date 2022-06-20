Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) forces Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) out at second base for a double play during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (23) slides into third base against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) shown on second base against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) shown on second base against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (23) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pinch runner Phil Gosselin (15) scores the game winning run behind San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) drives in the game winning run with a base hit against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) (center) reacts with teammates after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) drives in the game winning run with a base hit against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pinch runner Phil Gosselin (15) (center) reacts with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (right) after scoring the game winning run behind San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) (left) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) (center) reacts with teammates after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants Joc Pederson (23) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) runs after hitting a single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) mishandles the ball while trying to turn a double play past San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) mishandles the ball while trying to turn a double play past San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Darin Ruf (33) shown on second base against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) displays his World Series ring next to the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy after a ceremony before the game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) (left) reacts as he receives his World Series ring from last season from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) (right) in a ceremony before the game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) forces Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) out at second base for a double play during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (23) slides into third base against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) shown on second base against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) shown on second base against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (23) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pinch runner Phil Gosselin (15) scores the game winning run behind San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) drives in the game winning run with a base hit against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) (center) reacts with teammates after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) drives in the game winning run with a base hit against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pinch runner Phil Gosselin (15) (center) reacts with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (right) after scoring the game winning run behind San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) (left) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) (center) reacts with teammates after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants Joc Pederson (23) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) runs after hitting a single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) mishandles the ball while trying to turn a double play past San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) mishandles the ball while trying to turn a double play past San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Darin Ruf (33) shown on second base against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) displays his World Series ring next to the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy after a ceremony before the game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) (left) reacts as he receives his World Series ring from last season from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) (right) in a ceremony before the game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Arcia slapped an RBI single to left field with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.
Arcia hit a slider from Camilo Doval through the gap to score Phil Gosselin and give the Braves their third walk-off win. Gosselin entered the game to pinch-run for Matt Olson, who coaxed a leadoff walk. Marcell Ozuna delivered a two-out single and after Adam Duvall struck out, Arcia responded with the game-winning hit.
The winning pitcher was Kenley Jansen (4-0), who struck out three in the ninth. The Giants had runners at second and third with one out against Jansen, but failed to score. Doval (2-3) took the loss.
Atlanta's Max Fried pitched seven innings and allowed one run -- his seventh time allowing one or fewer runs -- on five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. San Francisco's Logan Webb worked seven innings and allowed one run on six hits, with seven strikeouts.
The Braves scored a run in the second inning on a solo homer by Travis d'Arnaud, his 10th. It was the fourth homer in the last five games for d'Arnaud, who has eight RBIs and six runs scored during that stretch.
The Giants rallied for one run in the eighth inning. The uprising began when Luis Gonzalez beat out a drag bunt. Thairo Estrada followed with a bloop single to center and Curt Casali walked to load the bases and chase starter Fried from the game.
Atlanta reliever Will Smith retired Tommy La Stella on a shallow fly to left field, but allowed a game-tying RBI single to Austin Slater. Wilmer Flores struck out on a ball in the dirt and Mike Yastrzemski grounded out on a nice defensive play by Olson at first base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.