The Baltimore Orioles signed infielder Maikel Franco to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Contract terms were not announced but MLB Network reported the deal will be worth $800,000 with up to $200,000 in incentives.
Franco, 28, started all 60 games for the Kansas City Royals last season, primarily at third base. He hit .278 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBIs, and also scored 23 runs.
Among American League hitters, he was tied for third in doubles and ranked fourth in two-out RBIs with 20.
The Royals didn't tender a contract offer to Franco after the 2020 season.
He spent six seasons with the Phillies before joining the Royals. In 716 career games, has a .252 average with 110 home runs, 381 RBIs and 302 runs scored. He has started 638 of those games at third base.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles placed right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey on the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
--Field Level Media
