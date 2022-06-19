The Baltimore Orioles scratched Jordan Lyles and turned to fellow right-hander Austin Voth to start Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Lyles had a stomach virus.

Voth, 29, is 0-0 with a 9.41 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season while pitching for the Washington Nationals and Orioles. He has a 5.40 ERA in three appearances with Baltimore.

Lyles, 31, is 4-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 13 starts this season. He allowed four runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

