The Baltimore Orioles reinstated catcher James McCann from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.
McCann, 32, opened the season on the IL with a left oblique strain.
The Orioles acquired McCann in a December trade with the New York Mets to serve as Adley Rutschman's backup.
McCann is a career .243 hitter with 78 homers and 316 RBIs in 783 games with the Detroit Tigers (2014-18), Chicago White Sox (2019-20) and Mets (2021-22). He was an All-Star with Chicago in 2019.
Baltimore optioned outfielder Kyle Stowers to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the roster for McCann.
Stowers, 25, walked twice and struck out three times in three games with the Orioles, going 0-for-4.
--Field Level Media
