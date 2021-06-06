The Baltimore Orioles placed ace John Means on the 10-day injured list on Sunday and recalled fellow left-hander Zac Lowther from Triple-A Norfolk.
Means had an MRI on Sunday, one day after he exited the Orioles' 10-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians with a left shoulder strain. He surrendered two homers and recorded just two outs before departing in the first inning.
Left shoulder issues plagued Means at the start of the 2020 season and caused him to miss his Opening Day start.
"I felt it more so in warmups when I was out there," Means said Saturday. "The last couple pitches, when I really started to let it eat, I felt it kind of yank. And then every pitch after that, I just felt it at the end of extension.
"This is something (I've) dealt with for years now. I've been trying to attack it this year because I've known that it's nothing serious. It's more annoying than anything."
Means, 28, owns a 4-2 record with a 2.28 ERA in 12 appearances (all starts) this season. He has an 18-17 career record with a 3.53 ERA in 54 games (49 starts), all with the Orioles. He threw his first career no-hitter May 5 against the Seattle Mariners.
Lowther, 25, has an 0-1 record with an 18.90 ERA in two appearances (one start) this season with Baltimore. He surrendered seven runs on as many hits in 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance with the Orioles on May 8.
--Field Level Media
