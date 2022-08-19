Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman each delivered home runs among their three hits to help the Baltimore Orioles to a 15-10 win against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias also homered for the Orioles, who had seven players with multi-hit games in the opener of the three-game series.
Baltimore right-hander Jordan Lyles lasted four innings, allowing four runs and nine hits. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter on 89 pitches.
Nick Vespi (5-0) got the win in relief.
Boston starter Kutter Crawford (3-5) was tagged for nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two with no walks.
Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Rob Refsnyder had three hits each for Boston.
Enrique Hernandez gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run double in the second inning.
Mateo answered with a three-run homer in the bottom half of the inning to move the Orioles ahead 3-2.
Verdugo led off the third with a single and came home on a groundout by Arroyo to tie the score 3-3. Refsnyder came through with a two-out single to score another run and give Boston a 4-3 lead.
That lead would also be brief as the Orioles put their leadoff runner on base in their half of the third and Santander followed with a two-run homer to move Baltimore ahead 5-4
The Orioles tacked on another run in the inning on a double play to move ahead 6-4.
The Orioles hit two more home runs in scoring four runs in the fourth, all with two out, to attempt to blow the game open.
Rutschman's two-run shot made it 8-4, and Mountcastle went deep two batters later to stretch the lead to 10-4.
Keegan Akin replaced Lyles to start the fifth, and he gave up an RBI single to Eric Hosmer, followed later by a three-run double by Tommy Pham to make it 10-8.
Verdugo then drove in Pham with a single to trim the lead to 10-9.
Baltimore got all those runs back in their half of the fifth on a solo home run by Urias, a two-run double by Santander, an RBI single by Mountcastle and an RBI double by Hays to stretch the lead back to 15-9.
