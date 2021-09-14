Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini left Tuesday's game against the visiting New York Yankees due to right abdominal soreness.
D.J. Stewart batted for Mancini to open the fourth inning with the Orioles trailing 5-0.
Mancini has been dealing with some soreness in his right side and also missed three games last week with right oblique soreness.
Mancini sat out the pandemic shortened 2020 season recovering from Stage 3 colon that he revealed on April 28.
In 2019, Mancini batted.291 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs in 154 games. This season, he is batting .261 with 21 homers and 66 RBIs in 133 games.
